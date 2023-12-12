Poor Things Is a Glorious Mash-Up

Brutality, in all its physical and psychological dimensions, has long been Yorgos Lanthimos’s cruel mistress. In The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the characters look at each other with chilling blankness and paranoid squints, while aerial shots and visions from a distance make it seem the action is being watched by a stalker, a hunter, a vengeful divine force. Lanthimos’s two other English-language films, The Lobster and The Favourite, are darkly comic treatments of people trapped by custom and society first, by fate second. The former is set in a dystopian future where enforced monogamy is new but the unwashed carpets look decades old; the latter is a period drama, shot through with kooky anachronisms and big actorly choices. And Dogtooth, his Greek-language breakthrough feature, might be bleaker still, about a couple who raise their children into adulthood without letting them leave home or experience the outside world. The misery isn’t subtle: Characters scream, bleed, and claw at the walls.

With Poor Things, Lanthimos steps away from suffering’s erosion of the moral and societal fibers and luxuriates, instead, in the productive forces of joy and pleasure. Adapted from the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things centers on a woman (Emma Stone) who died by suicide while pregnant and has been raised from the dead by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), a lonely medical genius with a God complex, daddy issues, and some pretty ugly scars. The woman, christened “Bella,” has her brain replaced with that of her unborn child, given a seemingly permanent reset and, thus, a fresh start. All she has to do is learn how to walk, talk, understand, and express her own emotions, and stop peeing on the floor. The story is about Bella’s journey toward enlightenment, though it is also, to a lesser extent, about the men who love her, who hate her, who want her, who try to trap her, and the blessed few who are happy to sit back and watch her do her thing.