What the James Talarico Vegan Story Reveals About U.S. Politics

All electoral politics is to some extent identity politics, in that it entails a population choosing a representative who will speak for them—and therefore, typically, whom they also see as being like them in one way or another. This may be why Talarico, an outspoken Christian, is such a viable candidate, even as a Democrat, in a state where 67 percent of the population is Christian. But it’s also why being vegan or even being branded—pun intended—a vegan is such a hard sell for a politicians. Meat-eating is the one true cultural unifiers in the United States, crossing party, geography, class, and creed. The vast majority of Americans eat meat, and the average American eats about 225 pounds of it per year.

This has been exacerbated by meat-eating being pulled into the culture wars, primarily as a marker of masculine and conservative identity. This is in part why Republicans accuse any opponents who dare mention environmental issues of trying to ban meat. In 2018, when Ted Cruz was locked in a Senate battle with Democrat Beto O’Rourke, he claimed that “If Texas elects a Democrat, they’re going to ban barbecue across the state of Texas.” In 2019, when Alexandria Ocasio Cortex was championing the Green New Deal, conservatives claimed the New York Congresswoman wanted to ban hamburgers. In 2020, Cory Booker’s presidential campaign was beset with attacks on his veganism. And Joe Biden’s climate initiatives were attacked for allegedly requiring the rationing of meat.

In this sense, meat-eating works as both a cudgel in attack ads but also as something of a secular dogma, an ideology placed by its proponents beyond rational critique. Ideals of a democratic public sphere in an age of reason, as championed by Paine, rested on the idea that dogma of any kind, and especially dogma that undergirds power and oppression, should wilt under the light of rational scrutiny and critique. Sacred cows should be slain.