Why Right Wingers Are So Afraid of Men Eating Vegetables

Propelled to popularity by Canadian self-help guru Jordan Peterson and a slew of online influencers like the now-disgraced Liver King, whose dietary staples included bull testicles and steroids, carnivore diets promise to make men masculine again. The political is personal here, with feelings of imperiled bodily autonomy and vigor interweaving dietary, political, and gender identity. Carnivore diet enthusiasts pack their plates with as much animal protein, fat, and entrails as they can stomach and avoid eating anything else in an effort to increase masculine vigor by overdosing on protein. In this, the carnivore diet is like an exaggerated version of other faddish low-carb diets such as Atkinson’s and Keto, but it takes on additional emotional intensity because its advocates, often with diet books and products to hawk, have cleverly imbued it with culture war significance. The dinner plate and stomach microbiome are treated as the last redoubt of resistance to anything that would impinge on consumer self-determination. The culture warrior’s carnivore diet is a shopping movement for dudes, a GOOP for the GOP, wherein the masculine, right-wing self is defined by its purchases. As Gwyneth Paltrow long ago realized, insecurity and just-so stories sell; the most entrepreneurial culture warriors seem to have embraced the GOOP model and repackaged it to the alt-right manosphere set. Cernovich, for example, is a part owner of the dietary supplement company Gorilla Mind. Alex Jones, the InfoWars host who peddles the “soy boy” taunt, also does a brisk business in supplements and skin care products.

The culture warriors win not when the war is over (it can never end), but when they scuttle any possibility of solving actual problems.

But this can quickly degenerate into the basis for a far more radical agenda. In the dungeons of the online right, meat consumption overlaps with far more explicitly far-right and ethnonationalist politics. Consider Raw Egg Nationalist, an anonymous bestselling author featured in Tucker Carlson’s 2022 film The End of Men, who links the consumption of animal products with a back-to-the-land nationalism meant to strengthen the west and its traditional moral values against, among other things, immigration and feminism. The enemy here is “soy globalism,” a concern shared with another anonymous author, bodybuilding enthusiast, and “anti-xenoestrogen” crusader who goes by the pseudonym Bronze Age Pervert. BAP, as his young, right-wing devotees refer to him, peddles pseudo-Nietzschean lost masculinity myths and meat-centric dietary advice to the extreme right, referring to the woke masses as “bugmen.” Both Raw Egg Nationalist and Bronze Age Pervert appeared last fall in a report by the Global Network on Extremism and Technology, the academic research arm of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. The danger, the report’s authors suggested, was that the mainstreaming of right-wing racial “gastropolitics,” when linked with conspiracy theories about post-Covid-19 food supply sabotage by globalist elites, “may present the potential for violent consequences.”

That these provocateurs are going mainstream is no longer in doubt: Aside from Raw Egg Nationalist’s appearance in The End of Men, Bronze Age Pervert’s book got a sympathetic review by former Bush speechwriter and Trump national security official Michael Anton in the Claremont Review of Book. (He noted, tellingly, that it might be strategically understood as appealing to conservative youth.) And the ideas of the meat-right are reproduced almost indistinguishably in the American Conservative, where Itxu Diaz opines that: