How Motherhood Changed Rachel Aviv’s Writing

On the heels of Aviv’s longform investigation into the short story writer Alice Munro—which is included in this collection—Aviv’s mother wrote to her with worry that “she was sure that she, too, must have failed to protect [Aviv] from sexual abuse.” It’s an outrageous, if overly simplified assumption for her mother to make, but it’s also not impossible to understand: If Aviv began to investigate stories of elusive illness due to her own experience of a childhood eating disorder, is it so unreasonable to infer that she might have been interested in a story of sexual assault out of an affinity too? Aviv views her mother’s “delusion of reference” as an indication that she is still hovering over her like she did when Aviv was a child.

Aviv’s increased interest in Munro’s story, and other mother-daughter dyads, comes, however, from her own experience of becoming a mother. Perhaps it’s a truism to say that becoming a mother changes you: It’s one that Aviv herself tried to resist, reading court records in bed for a story she was working on almost immediately after giving birth to her first child. But she takes pains to emphasize how this change was not only inevitable, but also directly shaped her work. Before she was a mother, she tells us, she “had somehow thought [she] was writing from the daughter’s perspective.” But years later, reexamining that work for this book, she realizes “how many stories were also about the mother, waiting for messages she thought were hers to understand.”

The best example of this shift in perspective is the story of Hannah Upp, about whom Aviv originally wrote for The New Yorker in 2018. Upp was the closeted daughter of two ministers—each with differing opinions on homosexuality—who, after graduating from Bryn Mawr, moved to New York City to work as a schoolteacher. She disappeared on what was supposed to be her first day of class and was found three weeks later bobbing in the New York harbor, with seemingly no memory of where she had been since the day she vanished. Over the next few years, Upp suffered at least one more “dissociative fugue” before she went missing amid Hurricane Irma on the island of St. Thomas, where she had moved to teach at a Montessori school. Her mother, Barbara, flew out as soon as she could and stayed on the island for months, searching to no avail. She eventually made peace with the idea that she would never completely understand what had happened to her daughter or why.