For Arundhati Roy, Art and Politics Emerged from Her Mother’s Shadow

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy

In 1969, when she was nine years old, a newspaper photo of a severed head made an impression on young Roy. The head belonged to a landlord near Kottayam whom the Naxalites had slain. The far-left Maoist insurgents were proponents of armed revolution and believed in the annihilation of class enemies. Four decades later, Roy would go into the Dandakaranya forest with the Naxalites to write about land taken from Indigenous tribes and given to corporate mining companies by the government. The day before she went, Mrs. Roy, who didn’t know about the trip, called to say, “I’ve been thinking … what this country really needs is a revolution.” Darkness, in this memoir, is not merely relegated to Mrs. Roy’s treatment of her daughter. It is a value system from which politics and writing emerge. And for Roy, that “turned out to be a route to freedom, too.”



The image of Mrs. Roy in her glass-top coffin is one of many that are as striking as she was singular: she, bedridden in a high iron cot, covered by a thick metallic-pink quilt and heaving from asthma attacks when Roy was a child; fast-forward to the matriarch in her seventies, her hefty body being carried on a stretcher from the ICU to another floor like the steamship “from Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo”; and then perched again atop a lofty bed, “swinging her legs like a schoolgirl, wearing an oxygen nasal cannula, her diamond earrings, a size 44DD lilac lace bra”—which John Berger (yes, that John Berger, of Ways of Seeing) helped Roy shop for in Italy—“adult diapers, and a pair of high-top Nike basketball shoes.” Sitting beside her, Roy wonders how her life could ever be normal. This, too, is a complicated gift, but a gift nonetheless. Being basic, in this day and age, is an epithet.

Yet for all Mrs. Roy’s charms, the transference of indignity and anger she suffered from others onto her children was a choice she too often made throughout her life. She mocked Roy, called her a bitch in public, blamed the child for her asthma and, consequently, her imminent death; she often kicked her out of the house or left her on the side of the road. She ordered Roy’s older brother to go kill himself. She told Roy that, when someone asked her after The God of Small Things was published if she was Arundhati Roy’s mother, she felt as though she had been slapped, and she did her best to sabotage an event for the book’s launch. It’s no wonder she is endowed with the appellation Mrs. Roy instead of mother throughout the memoir. Roy, as a little girl, would tell her asthmatic and wheezing mother that she would breathe for her, that she would become one of her lungs. Roy became a hostage who took on the burdens of another, her whole body given over to exist as one charged organ responsible for two lives. If Mrs. Roy died, she would, too.