Biden Is Finally (Maybe!) Ending Title 42. But Trump’s Cruel Border Policies Aren’t Over.

Essentially, almost all asylum applications filed at the border are considered “defensive” applications, given that the asylum claim itself is made as a defense against deportation for someone already in removal proceedings, into which everyone who arrives at the border without documentation is put. That means every migrant’s asylum claim is hashed out in a confrontational and drawn-out court setting, making the cases stretch years and putting applicants on their heels. Eight days after the expected end of Title 42, a new federal rule will go into effect giving initial jurisdiction over border asylum claims to USCIS instead, potentially speeding up claims and letting migrants state their cases in a far less hostile setting. A USCIS spokesperson noted that “the intent of the rule is to build a more functional and sensible system,” adding that the agency “has increased, and plans to further increase, its staffing and infrastructure capacity to handle the full volume of work contemplated under the rule.”

Funding reallocation alone, though, won’t make much of a difference without a shift in CBP’s infamously recalcitrant and suspicious outlook. “I think what is most needed on the border is not resources. It’s a change in mentality,” said Linda Corchado, interim executive director of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center. “Because I think there’s just too much obstinance when it comes to change and reform, and that more than anything is the biggest barrier that we’re facing.” One avenue to shift the approach is to decrease militarized authorities’ roles altogether. Corchado pointed to the recent announcement that FEMA would begin handling some migrant care as a step in the right direction.

This won’t happen all at once; the USCIS shift is being phased in over time, and FEMA will have a relatively limited role initially. Still, the end of Title 42 paired with a new approach to asylum processing presents an opportunity to pivot not from a draconian border approach to chaos, as moderate Democrats fear and Republicans anticipate, but a much more orderly and charitable system. But given the past year’s record of a jittery president who waffles between humane and punitive immigration measures, it remains to be seen if that will actually be carried through.