Biden Is Finally (Maybe!) Ending Title 42. But Trump’s Cruel Border Policies Aren’t Over.

Among advocates’ main concerns is that the administration will simply find another avenue to achieve a similar effect, likely via the use of the Migrant Protection Protocols—more popularly known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Like Title 42, this ironically-named policy is a brainchild of former Trump advisor and anti-immigrant architect Stephen Miller, who leaned on another relatively obscure portion of immigration law to force asylum seekers to wait for their U.S. immigration court hearings in Mexico. In theory, this group was at least in an asylum process instead of facing immediate expulsion, though in practical terms that was cold comfort. By early 2020, one year into the program, assessments showed that about 96 percent of migrants went unrepresented in court (unlike criminal court proceedings, the government is not obligated to provide an attorney for people in immigration court). Less than 1 percent successfully obtained asylum, and hundreds were killed, raped, or kidnapped.

Almost immediately after taking office, Biden suspended new enrollments into MPP and wound down the program altogether in June. Following a ruling by a Trump-appointed federal judge, the administration was forced to restart the program in December. To advocates’ surprise, the administration didn’t just relaunch the program, it expanded the criteria to enroll migrants in it, including for the first time potentially any asylum seekers from the whole of the Western hemisphere, despite this not being a requirement of the judge’s ruling. Rumors had already circulated that Homeland Security officials had been weighing a reinstatement of MPP even before the court order, and the expansion only seemed to confirm that Biden’s staff viewed it as a useful border-control tool that could be redeployed at any time.

If the Del Rio debacle is any indication, Homeland Security will respond forcefully to feeling the political heat. When the images of hat-wearing, horse-mounted agents of the state lashing scattering Black migrants with their reins began sparking outcry, the administration went into damage-control mode, with Homeland Security Secretary Ali Mayorkas promising a swift investigation that would “be completed in days—not weeks.” Nearly seven months later, the results remain pending, though the agents have now been cleared of potential criminal charges.