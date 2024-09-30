The Democrats’ Shameful, Foolish Surrender on Immigration

All of this is base and blunt and not particularly novel in the scheme of American political dialogue, but Trump’s innovations have really always been about branding and reach. He’s effectively the McDonald’s of xenophobic slop, producing serviceable and easily replicable product in mass quantities that’s now everywhere, franchised around the country by his cadre of sycophants for reasons of true belief or mere expediency. You can’t escape it and it’s basically a background drumbeat to any sort of political conversation.

And what has been the Democrats’ response? Teetering around, feebly trying to sidestep the issue or meeting it head on by effectively insisting they can make the better burger. Behind the scenes, there have been some clear distinctions in approach, with the Biden administration having rejiggered ICE enforcement priorities away from the shock-and-awe campaign that Miller and Trump were trying to run; stepped away from mass detention and

wound down family detention altogether; and generally tried to foment more humanitarian migration via the refugee system and parole. Yet this has gotten little play on the rhetorical front, almost as if the White House and its advisers didn’t want people to find out about it.

So yes, if voters are on the one hand bombarded with a simplistic and all-encompassing vision of a country beset by the perils of masses of faceless immigrants, and on the other hear crickets or a sort of tepid agreement with the promise that Democrats will actually be better at handling it, of course their opinions are going to trend in a restrictionist direction. It’s no contest, and there’s no way for liberals to actually win on these terms. Attitudes will keep getting harsher and they’ll keep rushing to catch up, but of course they’ll never manage to outrun the shameless fascists, untethered as they are by considerations of either humanity or reality—just look at J.D. Vance’s flippant admissions that the Ohio pet-eating story is false, but that doesn’t matter in service to the narrative.