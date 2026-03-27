Markets Are In Denial About the War in Iran

Predictably, the Trump administration has lurched into full-on public denial. Trump suggested Thursday that “we don’t need” the Strait of Hormuz. (We do.) Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the same day that the crisis would be “short term.” (It’s been almost a month.) He also said that prices aren’t yet driving meaningful reductions in fossil fuel usage. JP Morgan’s oil analysts preemptively disagreed with his assessment last week, writing that if Brent crude prices average out at $100 for March, the “price effect alone” would cut global demand “by about 1 million barrels per day in April—before accounting for additional losses from grounded flights in the Middle East and outright physical shortages.”

The White House may not be as fully committed to denying the consequences of this crisis as it is to denying climate change. Although it won’t admit the possibility outright, it’s reportedly at least looking into what effect $200 per barrel oil could have on the economy.

Another key difference between the Iran war and climate change, of course, is that, in the war, nobody really has any idea what’s going to happen. The NASDAQ Composite ended Thursday down more than 2 percent. Trump promptly announced on Truth Social that the U.S. would put off striking Iranian energy facilities for another 10 days, until April 6. Stock market index futures consequently ticked back up, and oil prices eased down. That oil markets—typically more reality-based than the Trump administration—still don’t seem to have fully absorbed this crisis doesn’t bode well for the many, many other calamities this century no doubt has in store. No one is steering this ship.