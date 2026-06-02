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Prison-Bound Trump Supporter Tries to Walk Back Threats to Judges

Spencer Gear told judges they “can’t do sh*t to Donald Trump” and that he’d “spill your blood.”

Donald Trump smiles while sitting in a Cabinet meeting
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Spencer Gear was ready to kill for Donald Trump—until it was time to face the music before a judge.

The 34-year-old Nevadan was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for threatening to murder federal judges who handled cases involving Trump and January 6ers. His messages, which were mostly delivered by way of phone calls between November 2023 and July 2024, were explicit: “This is a death threat,” he told one victim. “I’ll spill your blood,” and “You can’t do shit to Donald Trump,” Gear told others.

But Gear suddenly changed his tune when he was seated across from the judge handling his own criminal case Monday, pleading for mercy as he tried to walk back his violent promises.

“I’m embarrassed that I ever talked to people in such a manner,” Gear reportedly said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The republic cannot survive if we continue this path of political discourse.”

Gear claimed his brain had been infected by a “mind virus” from the internet and that the supposed disease had caused him to lash out at people he believed were going to destroy the country, reported the Reno Gazette Journal.

He was convicted by a jury following a six-day trial in February. He was found guilty on 20 counts, including nine counts of threatening a federal official and 11 counts of transmitting threats. His 60-month prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

“Today’s sentencing should send a clear message that the FBI stands firm in its commitment to protecting our public officials and ensuring that individuals who seek to harm others will be held accountable,” said Christopher S. Delzotto, special agent in charge for the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, in a press release. “Threats of violence are never merely words; they constitute serious federal crimes, and the FBI takes every threat with utmost seriousness. The act of spreading fear and intimidation has no place in our community.”

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DHS Secretary Refuses Again and Again to Say He’ll Follow Court Orders

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin won’t guarantee that he’ll abide by the law.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies in Congress
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had a troubling exchange with Democratic Senator Chris Murphy in which he refused to commit to following all court orders on immigration.

“‘ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.’ That’s not a Democratic-appointed judge, that is a Republican-appointed judge describing the scale of illegality,” Murphy said in a Senate Appropriations hearing on Tuesday afternoon. “You always struck me as somebody who cared about the rule of law, and so maybe the easiest question is this: When DHS gets a court order telling them that something they are doing is either illegal and unconstitutional … can you commit to us that if a court judges something ICE is doing, something DHS is doing as illegal, unconstitutional, [or] tells you to stop, that you will comply with the court order?”

Mullin refused to give a yes-or-no answer, dodging the question at least four times.

Mullin: Ranking member Murphy, I will tell you that we will never break the Constitution, and we’re not going to break the law, but we’re going to enforce our nation’s laws. And we’re gonna enforce the laws that you guys passed and that we implement. We will never go outside that, and if we do, we’ll hold each other accountable for that.

Murphy: But that doesn’t sound like the same thing as committing that you will obey a court order. Obviously, the entire structure of the federal government gives the power to the courts to divine whether you are obeying the law or not. I think it’s an easy thing to say—will you, will you not implement court orders?

Mullin: If we didn’t think courts were politicized, then I would probably be able to answer that, but we see courts over and over again that use their bench for their political opinion, not just the rule of law.

Murphy: So you’ll pick and choose which court orders you obey based upon whether—

Mullin: Don’t put words in my mouth.

Murphy: Then what are you saying, then?

Mullin: What I’m saying is, we’ll enforce the law, and we’re never going to break the Constitution.

Murphy: You just said that you will not follow every court order, because—

Mullin: Chris, senator, don’t start putting words in my mouth. That’s not what I said. I said I will never break the Constitution.

Murphy: Will you implement court orders when they tell you to stop?

Mullin: You’re making an assumption on court orders I haven’t seen.

Murphy: Will you or will you not?

Mullin: I’m going to enforce the law, and I’ll never break the Constitution.

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Markwayne Mullin Caught in Blatant Lie About Homeland Security Budget

Mullin got into a heated exchange with Senator Patty Murray.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin appeared before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday to defend his department’s $63 billion budget request, but instead got tripped up in his own lies.

Mullin appeared stumped by a basic question about supposedly updated training standards for DHS agents. Yet as Mullin delivered his insistent nonanswer, he also gave away the fact that he actually wasn’t as involved in training reforms as he claimed to be.

“While you and [White House border czar] Tom Homan say you’ve made some of those changes, the American people haven’t seen the proof of that. So I’m going to ask you today: What are your current training requirements for agents?” asked Washington Senator Patty Murray.

“Thank you for the question. I want to remind the senator that I was a part of negot—negotiating those reforms, and I think you’re aware of that, so I actually know what happened during those—” started Mullin, before Murray interjected.

“You were not in the room, but I do know you were aware of it,” Murray said.

“No, I was very involved in it, the back and forth—” Mullin argued.

“I was in the room, you were not in the room. I know you weren’t,” Murray stated.

Murray was referring to a bill that would restore training standards, protect sensitive locations such as schools and churches from raids, and require DHS agents to obtain judicial warrants, effectively bringing department requirements in line with those of other law enforcement agencies across the country. Murray is one of several Democrats who have aggressively pushed to block DHS funding until the agency alters its public-facing policies, particularly since federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January.

“Senator, you know that we agreed to all this stuff that you said, but you walked away because you had primary elections,” Mullin claimed.

“Mr. Secretary, you can give your side, I’m telling you I was in the room—” Murray responded, before Mullin interrupted: “It’s interesting, I was involved in that too.”

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Federal Agency Working to Stop Invasive Bugs Invaded by Bugs

Government employees are getting sick after being forced to show up to work amid a bedbug infestation.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins speaks at podium with RFK Jr. behind her
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

Bedbugs have infested the government agency responsible for insect defense.

The pests were found in the building housing the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, an agency of the Department of Agriculture, NOTUS reports. A USDA employee told the publication that the irony “was lost on no one.”

Employees of the agency, located in the George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland, were told about the infestation in mid-May, five employees told NOTUS. The USDA sent the staffers home, telling them to telework for a few days while the building was fumigated. The agency’s acting administrator, Kelly Moore, and acting chief operating officer, Carson Hawley, told employees that the building would only be closed for a few days but that they would email staff later to confirm.

When employees came back to the office, though, the fumes were so bad that some became sick, and the department said they could go back to remote work, a rare departure from the Trump administration’s insistence on in-person work for federal employees.

On Friday, employees were told that bedbugs were seen again in the building, but now, employees told NOTUS, more telework has not been authorized. Instead, agency employees were told to take personal time off if they didn’t want to work in the office. Hawley told staff in an email that day that employees were responsible for the bedbugs coming back, as they engaged in “insufficient compliance regarding personal items,” and told them to put those items into garbage bags and take them out of the building.

“We appreciate your support and compliance so that APHIS can do our part to ensure that Building 3 is bedbug free,” Hawley said. USDA’s official line also blames employees.

“USDA took prompt and robust action several weeks ago,” an agency spokesperson told NOTUS. “Unfortunately, personal belongings left in the offices caused further issue. Animal Pest and Plant Health Inspection Service management is working with employees to ensure the spaces are emptied for proper mitigation.”

Agency employees don’t want to take their personal items home and spread bedbugs there. Some are considering filing a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but fear retaliation.

“They are scared,” an anonymous employee said about their colleagues. “If you bring them home, the answer is to trash all of your belongings and fumigate your house at your own expense.”

“They treated the building, and then they sent people home again because of offgassing,” another employee anonymously told NOTUS. “Then they came back. Now there’s more bedbugs.” Yet another employee told the publication that staff came back “to an office that was making them sick because the chemicals hadn’t aired out.”

It’s insane that an agency that is supposed to be dealing with bird flu and New World screwworm (recently found 25 miles from the southern U.S. border) is dealing poorly with an infestation of its own. The Trump administration continues to find new lows in ruining federal agencies.

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Dr. Oz Reveals Toddler-Brain Reason Trump Keeps Going to Doctor

Apparently Donald Trump is just in it for fun.

Dr. Mehmet Oz puts his fingertips on his temples while speaking during a White House press briefing
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Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime television host Donald Trump tapped to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, offered a baffling explanation Tuesday for the president’s repeated visits to the hospital.

During a White House press briefing, a reporter asked Oz to explain why Trump, who is only required to attend one annual medical examination, has just had his fourth publicly announced visit to the Walter Reed medical facility since entering office for a second time.

Oz claimed that it was a “routine, regular exam,” and pointed to Trump’s long-standing “spectacular” health records that had shocked even him. The press weren’t buying it.

“If the president’s in such perfect health, then why does he keep going back in for check-ups?” another reporter asked.

“I think he likes the results. He does really well. He aces the test every single day,” Oz said. “And I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction.”

Trump’s latest visit to Capt. Sean Barbarella, a Navy emergency physician serving as the president’s doctor, produced yet another glowing medical report—that some health experts have suggested omits crucial information. Trump’s supposedly incredible results contrast directly with what Americans can see: visible bruising and rashes, his frequent on-camera naps, and the fact that he is an 80-year-old man who rants madly about how healthy he is.

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