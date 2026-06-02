Prison-Bound Trump Supporter Tries to Walk Back Threats to Judges
Spencer Gear told judges they “can’t do sh*t to Donald Trump” and that he’d “spill your blood.”
Spencer Gear was ready to kill for Donald Trump—until it was time to face the music before a judge.
The 34-year-old Nevadan was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for threatening to murder federal judges who handled cases involving Trump and January 6ers. His messages, which were mostly delivered by way of phone calls between November 2023 and July 2024, were explicit: “This is a death threat,” he told one victim. “I’ll spill your blood,” and “You can’t do shit to Donald Trump,” Gear told others.
But Gear suddenly changed his tune when he was seated across from the judge handling his own criminal case Monday, pleading for mercy as he tried to walk back his violent promises.
“I’m embarrassed that I ever talked to people in such a manner,” Gear reportedly said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The republic cannot survive if we continue this path of political discourse.”
Gear claimed his brain had been infected by a “mind virus” from the internet and that the supposed disease had caused him to lash out at people he believed were going to destroy the country, reported the Reno Gazette Journal.
He was convicted by a jury following a six-day trial in February. He was found guilty on 20 counts, including nine counts of threatening a federal official and 11 counts of transmitting threats. His 60-month prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
“Today’s sentencing should send a clear message that the FBI stands firm in its commitment to protecting our public officials and ensuring that individuals who seek to harm others will be held accountable,” said Christopher S. Delzotto, special agent in charge for the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, in a press release. “Threats of violence are never merely words; they constitute serious federal crimes, and the FBI takes every threat with utmost seriousness. The act of spreading fear and intimidation has no place in our community.”