Five Ways Trump’s Proposed Budget Hurts the Working Class

President Donald Trump’s 2027 budget proposal, sent to Congress on Friday, doubles down on MAGA pet projects while taking a sledgehammer to a number of programs that help the working class. Among the casualties could be new moms trying to buy food and families with moderate incomes trying to buy homes.

Congress doesn’t have to pay attention to this budget proposal. In fact, White House budget requests are often ignored. But they reveal where a president’s priorities lie, and this one shows how unserious Trump is as a champion of the country’s working class. Here are just five ways this proposal would hurt the working class if Congress takes him up on it.