The Unusual Working-Class Message That Turned a Deep-Red District Blue

There were some good reasons for the shift. It seemed that college educations held the key to the best-paying jobs, and it’s still true college graduates earn a wage premium. And in the past, some of the vocational education pathways amounted to tracking some students into classes that closed off college opportunities and weren’t always academically rigorous enough to truly prepare them for jobs. That made parents skeptical of CTE in general.

“It was absolutely terrible for many years,” said Mary Alice McCarthy, director of New America’s Center on Education and Labor. “Researchers in the ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s found that it was a space where students of color, Black students in particular, were tracked into these programs. They were dead-end programs. They were very low quality. And, you know, they just had a terrible reputation, and vocational education had a lot of stigma associated with it.”

The reforms since then have been significant, she said. “We don’t usually have really good stories of reform to tell in the education space, but career and technical education is one of those stories,” she said. So much so that the College Board is extending its Advanced Placement program, which are college-level courses offered in high schools that can allow students to earn college credit, into some CTE classes. Students who take CTE can still go to college as well, so they no longer divert students away from earning bachelor’s degrees if they want them.