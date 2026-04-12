Transcript: Why Affordability Replaced Abundance as the Dems Buzzword

Owens: Yeah. I think that’s what I would say. There’s some regional—that’s what I would’ve guessed too, that it was central in Nevada. And I think that’s why the Nevada Democrats moved quickly to put forward a similar proposal.

Yes, broadly speaking, if you ask Americans who are working-middle-class if a policy that results in them having a lower tax burden—they’ll say, yep, like you’re not going to find a lot of disagreement there.

Interestingly, if you ask Americans what the biggest problems with the tax code are, and what the biggest needs are in tax policy, what they should be addressing—their own tax burden doesn’t come up at the top. They’re really worried about how lopsided the tax code is, how corporations don’t pay enough, how the wealthy don’t pay enough. They think the tax code is overly complex, right? There are a lot of things that stack up higher. So I guess my concerns are—there’s a sort of straightforward political case, but the question is: it’s popular, but it’s not very high salience. Maybe that’s not great, and maybe it doesn’t matter as much electorally.

But I think the bigger concern I have on the politics of it is: we actually do have a pretty good body of research about the political benefits of tax cuts—not on the campaign side, but once they are enacted. And what we know from people like Vanessa Williamson is: you don’t get a lot of credit for your tax cuts. People bank them and move on to the next thing they are grumpy about. So in the sort of world where you’re doing political things to gain political benefit, neither party historically has gotten a lot of juice from tax cuts—Democrats or Republicans—when they’ve implemented them.

Bacon: Let me switch to tax increases for a second. Yeah, I think you’re going to hear next year—you’re already hearing—a lot [about this]. The governor of California—he happens to not—he doesn’t really oppose a wealth tax, he just thinks they don’t really work unless they’re national. The governor of New York is saying she’s not opposed to taxing the rich as such, she just thinks it doesn’t work for the economy. I think we’re going to have a lot of versions of that next year.

And so how is it—I’m just curious, from you—is it better to debate sincerely with Gavin Newsom about the wealth tax, or is it better to call out the sort of—you’re saying this because the donors want that? Is it better to talk about this in terms of morals or in terms of economics? I’m just curious what you think. Maybe both, or maybe neither.

Owens: I’ll just say: this is exactly what’s happening in New York right now with Zohran. He has put forward a budget to balance the giant, insane shortfall that Eric Adams left him. The more I started digging into this when I learned about it, the more stunned I was—just, what a mess he was handed. And he’s put forward this budget that does some important cuts and makes some needed reforms, but also fills the shortfall with new revenue—a tax on millionaires, some changes to corporate income tax in New York. And the legislature has basically passed a version of this, and Governor Hochul is a no on it.

Bacon: Yes—for reasons. But she’s not saying—she’s not Republican about it. She’s more of a—it happens—going to take away businesses in New York. Yeah, that’s what she says.

Owens: Yeah. The big thing that you get when you do a tax policy like this—and we’ve seen this over and over again, whether it was in Massachusetts or in New York the last time, or New Jersey or California—you get a big scary conversation about millionaire migration. This is like one of my all-time favorite topics, because my dissertation advisor is like the world’s foremost expert on millionaire migration.

And when I was in grad school, he was refining his magnum opus. And so I listened to him present this like 7,000 times. So I feel like I’m the second world expert on it because I’ve heard the expert talk about it so many times.

But there’s no evidence of it. Look—who moves to New York? People move to New York for economic opportunity. Who leaves New York? Retirees who go to Florida. The millionaires’ networks in New York are actually really stable, right? They have particular social networks they like in New York, they have particular schools they like for their families in New York, and their jobs are particularly New York-based—people in finance who work within a certain social network. So millionaire migration is much lower than migration of other income classes. It’s actually people who are seeking economic opportunity who move, not people who are already in good stead.

So yeah, you’re going to hear all of these arguments about migrating economic opportunity, these arguments about it being bad for business. But businesses are still going to be going to New York, businesses are still going to locate in the U.S., because there are a whole host of other factors about the U.S. that are still really great for businesses—including our wonderful, educated labor force.

Bacon: Let’s close with an issue Groundwork’s worked a lot on recently. I don’t know if it’s—surge pricing—I think the dynamic pricing—you can tell me the right term for that when you’re answering.

But I’ll be honest: I got more personally interested when I learned that where I used to work, The Washington Post, is now trying to charge people different prices for their news service subscription depending on how much money they have, which I had never thought was possible before. So talk a little bit about what is happening on this dynamic pricing, and then secondly, what people can do about this.

Owens: Yeah. The way pricing works—how companies set prices—has completely changed in recent years. For almost 150 years we have had a price tag in this country. For thousands of years before that we haggled—there were no price tags. The Quakers thought haggling was super discriminatory. We thought all men should be equal, pay the same amount for the same item. They got rid of haggling, instituted a standardized price. Wanamaker takes that, puts it in his department store in Philadelphia—the price tag is invented. For 150 years we see a price tag, and you and I pay the same amount for the same item.

In the last decade or so, that has quietly—without really a lot of warning—completely changed. And now, increasingly, companies are not just looking at how much something costs to make—the labor costs, the input costs, whatever. They’re also finally calibrating exactly how much you’re willing to pay, and they’re figuring out the price based on that assessment, and they’re charging you and I a different price. And of course in e-commerce it’s really easy to do, because you and I don’t realize we’re paying different prices—we’re not standing in line next to each other at the grocery store or picking up lipstick at Wanamaker’s.

So it’s really taken off in e-commerce, and a place like The Washington Post is a place for doing surveillance pricing. But oh, by the way, The New York Times does it too, right? This is not unique to the Post—they’ve been pretty tech-forward, they haven’t been shy about their interest in bringing more AI to the newsroom, and that obviously is true for the finance desk as well.

Bacon: Sure.

Owens: And basically they’re looking at how interested you are in the content, and where you’re logging on from—your location—and what kind of device you log on from, if it’s a computer or a phone, an iPhone or an Android—all of these things.

Bacon: Oh, they’re trying to analyze. So if you live in Manhattan and have an Apple computer, you might have lots of money. Is that the idea?

Owens: Yeah, that’s—we don’t know exactly how the Washington Post algorithm works. We should be honest about that. But these are the types of inputs.

Bacon: Yeah. That’s what I’m trying to—

Owens: And then they also were analyzing your taste and your—for the content. If you’re someone who—you’re a real news monger and you’re just like crushing stories—they’re like, oh, this person seems like they’re really on the line, let’s double their price. If they think you’re addicted to the Wordle at The New York Times, like the bundle price is going to go up. So this is—this is just—

Bacon: This is countywide—where journalism is a small part of this. I’m sure it happens countrywide. That’s what you’re saying, right? Yeah.

Owens: Look, in journalism I think it’s been changing since—again, since the sort of print newspaper gave way to the digital subscription, right? Because of course, with the print newspaper, the price of it was printed on the newspaper, right—you knew exactly how much you were going to pay for it.

[Going up in price based on who you are] is something that Americans hate. I think it should be banned. I don’t think companies need to set individual prices based on spying on you. I think there are plenty of ways to do business without it. It undermines transparency—

Bacon: How would that work?

Owens: So there are proposals in Congress right now. Greg Casar has a bill in the House, Ruben Gallego has a bill in the Senate. New York actually passed—part of the reason we know about what The Washington Post is up to is New York passed a law requiring companies who price algorithmically based on your data to disclose it. And when you log on and buy something in New York, if it’s priced according to an algorithm set using your data—

Bacon: Some fine print somewhere, probably.

Owens: Yeah. Yeah.

Bacon: Little better than nothing. Okay.

Owens: But yeah, the disclosure is better than nothing, honestly. The best part about the disclosure from my perspective is it helps people like me blow the whistle, know where to spend our research hours, things like that. I just finished a book on this topic, so you can see I’m very passionate about it.

But I think there are a lot of states that are moving forward with bans on surveillance pricing. We haven’t seen any reach governors’ desks yet, but there’s very active movement in Colorado and Illinois and Hawaii and Maryland and New York and Pennsylvania and New Jersey and California and Tennessee. So I think this is the intersection of two things. Americans hate being ripped off, overcharged, gouged—and being spied on, having their privacy invaded. And that combination is something that will get folks pretty frustrated with you if you’re a company.

Bacon: Last question. I was reading your bio for this and I realize you’re a sociologist—is that right?

Owens: Yeah.

Perry Bacon: So talk—because most people who do economic policy are economists or lawyers—’cause lawyers run government, apparently. But I’m just curious: does that training help you in any sense? Or how does it make you see this world differently, perhaps?

Owens: I think—yeah, it’s a good question. I think there are two things that I get from my sociological training—and it’s always hard to know if I had them, and that’s why I became a sociologist, and then the sociology degree honed them.

There are two things that I focus on a lot when I look at the economy. The first is power. I’m a little less interested in just the price signal, and I’m a little more interested in the structures of power that underlie how the economy works and who it works for. And the second thing I’m really interested in is what sociologists call stratification, which is really just this: there are unequal societies, and inequality in societies is problematic for a whole host of reasons. And I have a very materialist-focused—I care a lot about the wellbeing of Americans, their pocketbooks—not just because I think material wellbeing is important in its own right, but I think it’s also important to a healthy democracy. That’s the lens that I bring to the work.

There are a handful of us in town, actually. The chief of staff for Senator Warren is a PhD sociologist. There aren’t many of us, but we’re in some interesting corners of the world, and we’re focused on the economy, just like economists are—but with a slightly, I think I would argue correct—a slightly more correct lens, but really a broader lens, and a more particular and keen interest in the role of power in shaping economic outcomes.

Bacon: Finish up—where can people find you? You mentioned a book, so talk about that. And where can people find Groundwork’s work more broadly?

Owens: Yeah. You can look Groundwork Collaborative up—we’re groundworkcollaborative.org. We’re also on Twitter and Bluesky and TikTok and Instagram—we’re everywhere. And yeah, the book is called Gouged: The End of a Fair Price and What That Means for Your Wallet, and it’s out in September with Penguin Viking, and it’s available for pre-order wherever you order your books.

Bacon: All right, great place to end. Great to see you. Thanks for joining us.

Owens: Thanks for having me, Perry. Bye.