Waymos Aren’t Going to Solve Traffic Deaths

This is an attractive story in a country where, last year, 36,640 people died in traffic fatalities, and where—despite recent improvements—roads remain far more dangerous than in other wealthy countries. Could Waymo be the solution? And if so, who would be stupid enough to stop it?

Experts, however, caution against overinterpreting Waymo’s one-to-one comparisons as definitive proof that its cars are currently safer than human drivers. “No one has enough data to know anything about fatalities yet,” said Philip Koopman, a longtime researcher of self-driving vehicle safety and emeritus professor of engineering at Carnegie Mellon. Waymo’s fleet of roughly 3,000 vehicles has by now traveled at least 200 million miles. “They’re going to have to go a billion miles before we know how fatalities turn out,” Koopman told me. “If they want to claim they’re safer than people, they don’t have the data yet.” Even Waymo has walked back claims that its technology is “already reducing traffic injuries and fatalities,” acknowledging that there simply isn’t enough data to make that case.

So far, Koopman added, most of Waymo’s data comes from places with relatively good driving conditions, like Phoenix, the Bay Area, and Austin. Taxis in these locations largely haven’t had to grapple with snowstorms and hurricanes, and when they have run into inclement weather, they’ve had trouble. Waymo temporarily suspended operations in San Antonio this week when one of its cars was swept onto a flooded road. Large-scale electrical or network outages present challenges for systems that rely on connectivity. So do rural areas with bad cell phone and internet service. These may well be easily surmountable challenges; it’s just too early to tell how large numbers of Waymos will handle problems that small numbers of Waymos have yet to encounter.