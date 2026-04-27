Trump Is on an Epic Losing Streak—and His Latest Is Truly Humiliating | The New Republic
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Trump Is on an Epic Losing Streak—and His Latest Is Truly Humiliating

As the president’s losses pile up, the author of a piece on the GOP cult of Trump explains why his propagandists must forever maintain the illusion of his infallibility at all costs.

Donald Trump looking tired
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump has been losing like crazy. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed. The Supreme Court struck down his tariffs and his birthright citizenship arguments tanked. He’s losing the redistricting wars. And the Justice Department dropped its prosecution of Fed chair (and Trump nemesis) Jerome Powell amid cringeworthy circumstances. The latter is humiliating: DOJ insiders are leaking that they’re really ramping up the prosecution of his enemies now, by golly! But those prosecutions will likely keep failing—as they already have—and all this reveals is desperation to show MAGA that this appalling corruption will ultimately bear fruit. Plus, White House spin on this is embarrassingly obvious in its effort to lift the ailing despot’s spirits. We talked to Zeteo reporter Asawin Suebsaeng. We discuss why MAGA-world can’t permit any acknowledgement of Trumpian fallibility, why Trump’s authoritarianism and incompetence go hand in hand, and why it’s poetic justice that Republicans will pay an electoral price for helping sustain the cult of Trump. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

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