Jamie Raskin’s Harsh Trump Takedown on CNN Has Damning Hidden Message

RASKIN: I certainly have never called the press “the enemy of the people.” I think the press are the people’s best friend, and that’s why it’s written right there into the First Amendment. We need the press to be a vigilant watchdog against every level of government—federal, state, local, all of it. BASH: You’re not going to get an argument from me on that.

This might appear as if Raskin was merely noting that Trump uses incendiary rhetoric, just as Democrats do. But Raskin was also making a subtle point about Bash’s conduct, and by extension, about that of the whole press corps. Raskin was, I think, trying to communicate indirectly to Bash herself that at the core of Trump’s fascist project is an effort to badly damage—if not wholly destroy—the institutional role that freedom of the press plays in our constitutional system.

Raskin was really saying, in effect, that Trump is committed to wrecking the project and values to which people like Bash have devoted their professional lives: The viability of a vigorous, independent press as a check on power within a liberal democratic order. Raskin was suggesting that Democrats are its allies in this and that Trump and his movement are its enemies—and that journalists should keep this in mind when assessing claims about each party’s “rhetoric.”

The trouble with questions about whether Democratic rhetoric inspired this shooter is that they play innocent about that fundamental difference. The implication is that claims about Trump’s fascism and/or authoritarianism are mere name-calling that can be simply detached from the reality of his actual agenda for the country. That Democrats can stick to critiques of Trump policies without resorting to words like “fascist” or “authoritarian.”