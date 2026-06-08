As Trump Attends Knicks Game, Homan Threatens New York City

“I made her a promise: You’re going to see more ICE agents than you’ve ever seen in New York City, and it’s coming,” Homan said. “I just reviewed an operational plan.”

🚨 Border Czar Tom Homan Drops Truth on NYC & ICE Facility Protests



- Most violent protesters attacking officers and damaging property at the detention facility are paid, out-of-state agitators from places like Portland and Minnesota, not local peaceful demonstrators.



- Homan… pic.twitter.com/hw4aS39k0R — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 8, 2026

Homan and other Trump administration officials have threatened ICE surges in major cities across the country, especially when cities and states pass laws restricting or barring cooperation with ICE. In late 2025 to early 2026, a major ICE escalation was attempted with Operation Metro Surge in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, which caused a massive backlash among local residents and resulted in the deaths of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and Victor Manuel Diaz.

There are about 20,000 ICE agents, though this figure includes many who work in administrative capacities. The population of New York City is over eight million, and letting ICE agents loose won’t go over well with residents. Hochul told reporters Monday that Trump promised her, in a meeting with other state governors, that one of the lessons of Operation Metro Surge was that “we’re not going where we’re not welcome.”