Trump Finds Fresh Target in Tantrum Over Senate Republicans
Donald Trump went after the senate parliamentarian in an online rant.
President Donald Trump has once again turned his ire onto the Senate parliamentarian amid his ongoing feud with members of his own party.
“Senate Majority Leader John Thune should immediately fire the Parliamentarian, who treats Republicans, and everything that they stand for, horribly!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Monday.
This is the second time Trump has lashed out against Elizabeth MacDonough, who recently struck $1 billion in funding for the Secret Service from the $72 billion budget reconciliation bill.
MacDonough had determined that the funds, including an estimated $220 million for the construction of Trump’s White House ballroom, fell outside of the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee’s plans to fund immigration enforcement.
Trump has not been able to get over it. The president claimed again Monday that MacDonough should be removed because she was appointed by a Democrat, and thus “caters to Democrats.” In reality, her job requires her to advise lawmakers, and to strike certain provisions from reconciliation bills in accordance with the “Byrd rule.”
“Just the other night, as an example, she ruled against us on a proposal that would have easily been approved, and should have been, by anyone else,” Trump wrote. “We have every right to change her, and should do so, IMMEDIATELY. As long as she’s there, we will never get our desperately needed, SAVE AMERICA ACT, approved, and put into full force and effect!”
It doesn’t seem that Thune is on board with the president’s outrageous demand.
After MacDonough’s decision, a spokesperson for the South Dakota Republican relayed the appropriate deference: “Redraft. Refine. Resubmit. None of this is abnormal during a Byrd process.”