Trump’s America vs. Springsteen’s: I Know Which Is the “Real America”

So, fate having handed us an interesting and useful juxtaposition here, it seems on point to ask: Which of these events represents this country’s better self? Okay, it’s obvious that I’m going to answer that by saying Springsteen. But there’s more to the answer. The moment gives us the opportunity to reflect on assumptions the media makes about who is a “real” American: how wrong those assumptions are, how those assumptions have helped elevate and legitimize Trump, and how they distort our political discourse generally.

The lazy media assumption, of course, is that working-class and mostly white Trump supporters are somehow the real Americans. This is driven by some weird psychological combination of guilt and condescension—guilt on the part of educated elites that they don’t know how to earn a living by the honest sweat of their brow, and condescension because it makes a number of assumptions about these people and their “simple” lives and values.

Hence, the still-endless appetite on the part of editors for sending reporters out to some red redoubt in middle America to see what the “real” people think. Why this is considered to be “news,” while sending reporters to blue areas to gauge the depth of anti-Trump rage is generally not, stacks the deck heavily in Trump’s favor.