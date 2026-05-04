New Trump Rule Puts Millions at Risk of Losing Rental Assistance

The research on the impact of such a proposal is relatively scant. Out of more than 3,000 public housing authorities, only 138 are permitted to test time limits and work requirements through HUD’s “Moving to Work” demonstration program, and only a small subset have actually tested these policies. Claudia Aiken, the director of new research partnerships at the Housing Solutions Lab at New York University, noted that the San Bernardino example had mixed results. The majority of families gained some income but exited public housing below the poverty line. In addition, the San Bernardino housing authority has not tracked the experiences of families after exiting the program. Several of the public housing authorities that have implemented this kind of program nationwide have ended their policies, making it difficult to appreciate the larger impact.

Research by the Housing Solutions Lab found that 69 percent of “work-able” households reliant on rental assistance have been in the program for longer than two years, meaning that if the rule was applicable to current participants, they would be at risk of losing their aid. Moreover, the average household receiving assistance in counties with higher rents tends to stay in public housing for longer periods of time than in counties with lower rents.

“This kind of assistance is very scarce. It’s not an entitlement at this point. Only a fraction of those who apply will ever receive it, even fewer will be able to effectively use it,” said Aiken about rental assistance. “It is a totally valid thing for housing authorities to be thinking about how they give more people a chance at this kind of assistance. That said … we just really don’t have a lot of evidence on what amount of time is going to be the most effective, much less for different kinds of households.”