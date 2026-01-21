There Is No Bigger Kitchen-Table Issue Than ICE Violence

Raids in agriculturally rich California, which began last spring, may already be showing up on grocery bills. An August 2025 Bureau of Labor Statistics report covering food prices for June and July, mere weeks after ICE and the Border Patrol’s incursion into Los Angeles and nearby regions, found the wholesale price of vegetables had surged by 38.9 percent, the biggest single increase since March 2022. The larger chilling effect of ICE operations prompted Trump’s own Department of Labor to issue a stark warning in October that continued deportations could lead to further increases in food prices. “The near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens,” as the report says, “combined with the lack of an available legal workforce is threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S. consumers.”

Our society’s reliance on immigrant labor to keep the cost of food down doesn’t stop at the production end. In the words of the late, great Anthony Bourdain, Mexican and Central American immigrants are “the backbone of the [restaurant] industry,” who made up “most of the people in my experience cooking, preparing your food.” To put that in numbers: approximately 22 percent, with the number rising as high as 30 percent in states like California, Texas, and New York.

The consequences of these actions are already being felt by restaurants in Los Angeles, Texas, and Minneapolis at the time of writing. All have reported that deportation campaigns have forced them to curtail operations as workers, now afraid of being arrested by ICE, are unable to come in to work, fearful for their safety. For restaurant workers and owners, ICE’s newly aggressive posture means all are constantly on guard for raids, regardless of their legal status. In an industry where an estimated 30 percent of all restaurants failed each year before Trump’s reelection, unnecessary closures and lost work could be the difference between solvency and bankruptcy for many of these businesses.