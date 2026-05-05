Confused Trump Openly Admits Plot to Rig Midterms as Polls Turn Brutal

Last week, the Supreme Court gutted protections against racial gerrymandering, and Donald Trump is already urging Republicans to seize on it. Trump unleashed a Truth Social rant on Monday urging GOP state legislatures to maximize the gerrymandering, insisting this would net an additional 20 congressional seats in the midterms. That number is wrong: Trump accidentally conflated this cycle with the next, and he didn’t even bother concealing that this corrupt scheme is only about holding power amid cratering public support. Indeed, Trump’s net approval just hit an abysmal new low even as his disapproval has hit a new high. Regardless, this absolutely requires Democrats to respond. We talked to Max Flugrath of the voting rights group Fair Fight Action. We discuss how Democrats can undertake retaliatory redistrictings of their own, what the roadmap ahead for this looks like, and why it’s absolutely possible for Democrats to neutralize the GOP advantage. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.