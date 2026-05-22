Trump Greenland Envoy Gives Away Game on Renewed Push to Claim Island
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is trying to convince everyone that the U.S. should control Greenland.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry—who for some reason is serving as President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Greenland—admitted Friday that the administration wants to take over the Arctic island for the oil.
Landry’s comments came after he traveled to Greenland uninvited last week, while the U.S. pressures Denmark to allow them to increase American military presence in the territory Trump has already essentially threatened to annex.
“Greenland needs the deal.… Greenland could be exporting two million barrels of oil a day right now,” Landry said on Fox News. “Think about what that could mean. Think about what kind of pressure that would relieve in the Strait of Hormuz. Think about what kind of leverage that would give the Western Hemisphere and America.… We could have those barrels on production within 10 months or so.”
Landry also went on to mention rare earth minerals and the other various natural resources in Greenland.
“Ah yes. Oil. It’s always about oil and money,” Missouri congressional candidate Fred Wellman wrote on X. “Remember how it was for our ‘national security?’ No, it was for corporations to exploit the natural resources.”
Occupy Democrats also chimed in: “But Trump also said that because of Venezuela, we have more oil than we know what to do with...So the Strait didn’t matter. NOW, we need Greenlands oil to offset the problems from Iran and Hormuz? What happened to more oil than anyone on earth?”
It isn’t hard to connect the dots here. Trump’s monthslong Greenland obsession has only been exacerbated by the war he started with Iran, which led oil prices to skyrocket after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shut down the Strait of Hormuz. Now Trump is looking to Greenland—and its oil and natural resources—as a way out of his own mess.