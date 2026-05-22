Trump Greenland Envoy Gives Away Game on Renewed Push to Claim Island

“Greenland needs the deal.… Greenland could be exporting two million barrels of oil a day right now,” Landry said on Fox News. “Think about what that could mean. Think about what kind of pressure that would relieve in the Strait of Hormuz. Think about what kind of leverage that would give the Western Hemisphere and America.… We could have those barrels on production within 10 months or so.”

Landry also went on to mention rare earth minerals and the other various natural resources in Greenland.

Jeff Landry: "Greenland needs a deal. Greenland could be exporting 2 million barrels of oil a day right now. Think about what kind of pressure that would relieve in the Strait of Hormuz, what kind of leverage that would give America ... it's time for the Danes to come to the… pic.twitter.com/Lr67YZv6WY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

“Ah yes. Oil. It’s always about oil and money,” Missouri congressional candidate Fred Wellman wrote on X. “Remember how it was for our ‘national security?’ No, it was for corporations to exploit the natural resources.”