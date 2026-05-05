Trump’s Case Against Comey Is Imploding—and Handing Dems a New Weapon

What’s more, Blanche predecessor Pam Bondi’s transgression was precisely that she failed (after trying very hard) to carry out prosecutions unsupported by facts and law. As The New York Times reports, Blanche is maximizing efforts to prosecute Trump foes because the president wants him to, and it could win him the AG slot on a permanent basis. No one is even pretending this is about anything else. So—in the spirit of the above thought experiment—what should be done about it?

In our interview, Schiff said that if granted the majority, Democrats will explore legislative fixes that could limit presidential pardons of prosecutors who carry out corrupt prosecutions, among other things. Schiff allowed that there may be separation-of-powers problems with limiting a president’s ability to direct prosecutions, but he said his underlings might be further constrained.

One possibility, Schiff noted, might be to codify into law—and further clarify—the guidelines that already exist at DOJ. Those theoretically limit malicious or baseless prosecutions. But prosecutors still enjoy tremendous discretion—so much so that it’s not even clear my thought experiment involves illegal acts or that they would be actionable. Schiff suggests barring the department from bringing charges solely on the order of a president that the department would not have brought otherwise. Another idea: creating new types of limits on knowingly “selective” or “vindictive” prosecutions.