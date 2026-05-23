Democratic Women Say They Could Kick Trump’s Butt. And They’re Right!

The president is 79 years old. He struggles to walk in a straight line, much less climb stairs. He has massive edema around his ankles, which is often a sign of congestive heart failure. There are mysterious bruises on the backs of his hands constantly now. He lives on Big Macs and Diet Coke and believes exercise is bad for you. He doesn’t listen to his doctors and takes too much aspirin. He brags constantly about passing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is generally only given to people suspected of having dementia and features “very tough” questions like identifying a picture of a lion, a camel, and a giraffe. There have long been rumors that he is incontinent, and he may even have been caught on video audibly soiling himself.

This is the party that prided itself on containing the manliest of manly men during the 2024 election. Of rural dudes who don’t believe in pronouns, lesbians, or unnatural hair colors. Yet somehow, after a decade of being fed slop images of Trump as a ripped Rambo, as a UFC fighter, and even as buff Jesus, Republican men have bought into the notion that Trump is a superman.

This polling gets even weirder when you compare it to another poll—also by YouGov—asking Americans if they thought they could win a fight with various animals. Men in this poll were overconfident in their ability to win a fight with a chimpanzee. Though the poll did not include political affiliation, it seems a good bet that Republican men would be more likely to say they’d win than Democratic ones.