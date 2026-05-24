SNAP Cuts Threaten to Cut Young Adults Off at the Knees

Bolen said that it is a “myth” that college students are uniformly wealthy. In reality, they experience higher rates of food insecurity than other segments of the population. “The people going to college now look different than they did maybe 20 years ago … and the way they go to college is different. They might be going to community college for a year, or they might be juggling classes and work,” he said. “They’re trying to get an education, trying to better themselves to get a job. They are sacrificing and suffering.”

Young adults will also be affected by a move to shift the cost of SNAP administration and benefits onto states, placing greater pressure on states to either find the money to fund the program or slash benefits. Based on their “error rate”—that is, the number of over- or underpayments of SNAP benefits—states may have to pay up to 15 percent of benefit costs beginning as early as 2027.

States’ efforts to lower error rates are already resulting in significant consequences, with Arizona as the most drastic example: Since July of last year, nearly 500,000 Arizonans have lost SNAP benefits. Because the amount of benefits that a state contributes will be dependent on its error rates in 2025 and 2026, states may already have an incentive to drop someone from their benefits rather than work with them to ensure they are fulfilling requirements.