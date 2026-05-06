A Journey Through Trump’s Bizarre Statue Garden of American Heroes

There are other problems with this planned garden. One is that statues are hard to make, often taking years at a time. (The Times reports that they plan to get some statues in place by July 4 and add the rest by 2029.) Another one is that there aren’t enough sculptors in America who can make the kind of statues that Trump envisioned. This is not Renaissance Florence, where you can bump into marble sculptors for the Medicis while walking down the street. And even if there were, Trump’s attacks on artistic and cultural spaces have hardly endeared the nation’s top sculptors to work with him.

Unlike his other projects, Trump actually managed to get some buy-in from Congress on this one. But his insistence on personally directing things is only a hindrance from there. When Democrats retake the White House, one of their top priorities will likely be to halt Trump’s vanity projects, like the weird Arlington arch, or at least redirect them to better purposes. The White House will still need an East Wing, but the Democratic-led version will probably nix the grotesque Mar-a-Lagoesque ballroom in favor of something more befitting our nation’s republican heritage.

Trump’s slapdash efforts will make it even easier for his critics and opponents to dismantle. West Potomac Park, the site that Trump hopes to transform with his heroes garden, can be put to far better use than a half-baked site for random statues of Dr. Seuss and Ernest Hemingway. Perhaps the finished statues can be redistributed to other sites if alternatives can be found. But the capital’s public space is too limited and valuable to indulge one man’s vain obsessions.