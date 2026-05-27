Trump Brings Pam Bondi Back to His Team Despite Epstein Fury
Trump’s widely despised former attorney general is back—this time, to work on AI.
Everyone’s favorite federal prosecutor is back in the White House, albeit in a far less important role.
Pam Bondi has been appointed to an advisory committee on AI policy by President Donald Trump, Axios reported on Tuesday.
The committee, officially called the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, includes 13 members, most of them tech billionaires. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen are all part of the club.
Bondi doesn’t appear to have a background in AI policy. Panel co-chair David Sacks—another wealthy white tech bro—wrote on X that she will “advise the President on legal and regulatory barriers” in her new position.
Trump tapped Bondi as attorney general in 2025, but she soon came under extreme criticism for mishandling one of the most important prosecutions of modern times.
After the Epstein Files Transparency Act was pushed through Congress—despite Trump dismissing his friendship with the deceased sex trafficker as a “hoax”—Bondi led a sloppy, incomplete rollout of the files, leading to ongoing accusations that the Department of Justice is covering up Trump’s involvement with Epstein.
First, the DOJ blew past the 30-day deadline it was given to release the files in November, claiming it needed more time after it coincidentally discovered new records. Then Bondi was caught lying about the files. She bragged to Fox News in February that Epstein’s client list was “on her desk,” only for the DOJ to backtrack months later and say the list never existed.
In January, the department released approximately three million files. Great—except nearly 100 victims’ names and nude pictures were mistakenly left visible, while key information on the criminals was redacted. The DOJ withdrew thousands of files, blaming the mistake on “technical or human error.”
Since the release, no one has been arrested in the U.S. for involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. There are also 2.5 million documents that are still under wraps, meaning tons of information about Epstein’s circle continues to be withheld from the public.
Trump fired Bondi in April, though reports suggest this was more because she failed to prosecute enough of the president’s political rivals than it was about the Epstein files.
Axios also reported that Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Trump administration. Bondi herself confirmed this to CNN on Wednesday, adding that she had surgery a few weeks ago and is “doing well, though.”