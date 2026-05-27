Trump’s “Deal” Looks a Lot Like … the One Obama Struck 11 Years Ago

Most likely, Iran would give up not just its 440 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent, but the more than 10 tons of uranium that it has enriched to various lower levels.

This is what the Obama negotiations accomplished in 2015. Iran took its then-eight tons of uranium and downblended it with natural uranium, which has less than 1 percent of the U-235 isotope needed for fission. That brought the uranium down to very low levels of enrichment, potentially usable for fuel but not for a rapid sprint to weapons-grade of 90 percent U-235.

Then, in a belt and suspenders approach, Iran shipped all of that uranium to Russia. It was allowed to keep only 300 kg of uranium at the low 3.67 percent level used for fuel. All of this meant that the 2015 deal moved Iran from being able to produce the cores for bombs in a few weeks to needing a full year.