Louisiana Republicans Seem Content to Let New Orleans Drown

Louisiana’s representatives in Washington aren’t keen to talk about their state’s increasingly dire situation. Just one member of the state’s congressional delegation responded to multiple requests for comment about how Louisiana should prepare for the events described in the Nature Sustainability paper; what role local, state, and federal governments should play in that process; how it should be financed; and whether lawmakers should act to mitigate climate change so as to stem additional displacement. I also asked if they agreed with Landry’s decision to cancel the diversion project. The lone respondent was Republican Clay Higgins, whose coastal district stands to be largely swallowed by the three to seven feet of sea level rise the Nature Sustainability paper notes that southeastern Louisiana is “probably committed to.”

Higgins’s response was brief: “I read the paper yesterday. ‘The Earth’s going to change’ … is most certainly true. Always has been true. Always will be true.” The phrase “the Earth’s going to change” does not appear in the paper. When I asked a spokesperson for Higgins to clarify why he had formatted that phrase like a quote, he responded that it “isn’t a quote from anything; it’s more of an idea my boss is emphasizing, like an old adage, with his use of the quotations.”

Keenan and his colleagues propose, optimistically, that Louisiana might yet offer a model for other low-lying areas to lead the world in planning for relocation. They write that “a carefully calibrated combination of planning and coastal restoration can define the difference between orderly managed relocation and disorderly market-driven movement of people and their assets.” For now, Keenan told me, disorderly movement is already happening. “The market is adapting much faster than consumers and public institutions can keep up,” he said, and the state’s poorest residents are struggling to adjust. The price of a standard private home insurance policy in Louisiana, for instance, rose by more than 40 percent between 2021 and 2024; and costs are high not just for wind and property insurance—which homeowners hope will pay out in a bad storm—but for car insurance too. The state’s Republican insurance commissioner, Tim Temple, has blamed high premiums on overregulation. He’s accordingly backed legislation that makes it harder for residents to sue over unpaid claims, and easier for insurers to raise rates and drop customers.