Four Republicans Break Ranks to Finally Rein Trump In on Iran
Some Republicans are finding their spines, at long last.
Four Republican lawmakers broke party lines Wednesday to pass a resolution curbing Donald Trump’s war powers in his military campaign in Iran.
The four Republicans who joined Democrats were Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Tom Barrett of Michigan, and Warren Davidson of Ohio.
The measure to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities with Iran passed in the House 215–208.
As a concurrent resolution, the measure must be passed by both chambers of Congress. Democratic Senator John Fetterman, a staunch supporter of Israel, has single-handedly prevented previous versions of the measure from passing in the Senate, despite defections from three Republican senators.
House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Wednesday that passing the measure could be “very dangerous” in light of the stalemate in negotiations. But if the Trump administration is to be believed, the war is over—so why should it matter?
This story has been updated.