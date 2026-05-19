The Anti-Abortion Movement’s Alarming Control Tactics

Everything came to a head in April 2022, when she decided to bring Silva along to a company picnic. “He got extremely, belligerently drunk, and we ended up having to call the cops on him,” Carpenter remembered. He screamed that Lauren was a “slut” and an “unfit mother,” and he began insulting her friends. That night, he was arrested but not held. According to Carpenter and Noyola, the incident was the catalyst his wife needed to finally leave. In May 2022, she filed for divorce. The couple were still living together at the same address, however, and in early July Lauren discovered she was pregnant.

She and her friends texted as they always did. At one point, Carpenter asked Lauren what she wanted to do. “Not questioning if this is what needs to happen, I know it does,” she replied. She was scared she would never leave the relationship if she didn’t terminate, she explained. Texas had passed its “heartbeat act” almost one year earlier, and the atmosphere was thick with confusion about the options available to someone who wanted an abortion. The clinic that had previously stood down the road from their office was now closed. Noyola reached out to an old college friend—Aracely Garcia, who was named in the suit as a third defendant—who she knew was active in women’s rights circles. She soon learned that there were still ways to access pills in Houston. “If I don’t have to travel that would make things so much easier,” Lauren wrote. On July 14, 2022, she took the pills. “Your help means the world to me,” she texted her friends. “I’m so lucky to have y’all. Really.”

In 2023, Amy Carpenter (left) and Jackie Noyola were charged in a wrongful death lawsuit by their friend’s ex-husband for helping her obtain abortion pills. Courtesy Photo

Unbeknownst to her, Silva had twice rifled through her purse, and found both the text messages and then the first of the pills. Rather than try to stop her from terminating the pregnancy, he quietly photographed the conversations and placed everything back where he found it. On July 18, he went to the local police department to file a report. “He told me he knew,” Lauren texted her friends, distraught. “Now he’s using that against me and saying he will send me to jail if I don’t do what he wants.” Silva was demanding that she sell the house and give him primary custody of their kids.