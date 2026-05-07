Patrick Radden Keefe’s Portrait of a Crisis-Ridden Country

By that time, 20 percent of the students at British fee-paying schools were Russian, and at Mill Hill the number may have been even higher. Zac complained about this at first to his mother: “All the girls are orange.” But soon being surrounded by the children of oligarchs gave him an obsession that would last the rest of his short life: money. And because his family didn’t have billions, he started making up stories in which they did. He cycled through various lies with various people, telling his parents for example that he had started a successful business. But his main lie became that his name was Zac Ismailov, that he was the son of a Kazakh (sometimes he said Russian) oligarch who had died tragically, and he was in a legal battle to secure his £200 million share of the estate. This led him to fall in with a charming man named Akbar Shamji, who presented to the world as very rich but actually lived off his wife’s money and various frauds of his own. Shamji became a second father figure to Zac, and he really could not have picked a worse one. Shamji introduced him to a quiet man named Verinder Sharma, whose alternate identity was as a violent kingpin of the London underground nicknamed “Indian Dave.” Both these men took Zac in, letting him stay in their expensive apartments and socialize with their families, on the promise they would get a share of his massive inheritance. On Zac’s final night, “Zac was by no means the only impostor in the apartment,” Keefe observes. “Verinder Sharma was a leg-breaker posing as a benevolent mentor. Akbar Shamji was a dilettante posing as an accomplished entrepreneur. And Zac was just a London teenager posing as the son of an oligarch … each was caught up in the glitzy, mercenary aspirational culture of modern London.”

Eventually Indian Dave became fed up with the delay. On the night of November 28, 2019, he prepared to torture Zac with “hot knives,” a favorite tactic of his that often scared the subject into handing over his money without the knives needing to be used. As best Keefe can put together, to escape this torture Zac decided jumping into the Thames from the riverside flat was the better option. Unfortunately for him, his hip hit the embankment on the way down, and he died. He was 19 years old. It must have been a completely terrifying final few moments on Earth.

For months after Zac’s death, the Brettlers patiently awaited the results of a police investigation. But to their amazement, very little happened at all. From the start, the police seemed determined to treat the death as a suicide and move on. Akbar Shamji had left the flat shortly before the death and could not be charged, and within a few months, Verinder Sharma turned up dead himself, with hundreds of enemies left behind. Other witnesses—the man who found the body; the mysterious messenger who showed up at the Brettlers’ apartment to tell them their son was in trouble—were barely questioned. The Brettlers got no closure and no justice. They felt “alienated in their own city, [starting] to see the whole metropolis in a more sinister light.... ‘It’s been eye-opening,’ Rachelle remarked. ‘This whole world we did not know about, this underworld that exists on our doorstep.’” The justice system they believed would work through all of this simply did not materialize. The law-abiding middle-class London they lived in was, it turned out, the fakest London out of all the Londons that existed.