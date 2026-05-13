Widow’s Bay Is a Menacing and Hilarious Mash-up

The easiest way to describe Widow’s Bay, now on Apple TV, is that it’s a New England Gothic Parks and Recreation. The show’s creator, Katie Dippold, in fact spent years chronicling the municipal bureaucracy of Pawnee, Indiana, and has gone on to work on a string of action comedies from The Heat to the gender-swapped Ghostbusters reboot. But that combination of references doesn’t quite sum up this show. It’s also The Andy Griffith Show by way of Twin Peaks. Possibly it’s The X-Files in the style of Veep. Is it Stranger Things meets The Lowdown? Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? if it was written entirely by Matthew Weiner in dream sequence mode? Damon Lindelof’s Goosebumps? Stephen King’s The Good Place? Rob Reiner’s Halloween?

The point of listing all these references is to say that, while attentive viewers will surely notice them bobbing and weaving through this show’s 10 episodes, Dippold and her writers are never beholden to them, never seemingly constrained or confused by this revolving door of contrasting tones and styles. Indeed, the most impressive part about Widow’s Bay—to my mind, the sole contender for best new show of the year at this point—is how in control it is. It takes a formula that’s optimized to produce the smug smirk of recognition, the comforting thrall of nostalgia, the feeling of a successful Easter egg hunt, and, instead, surprises us again and again.

Widow’s Bay is a small island off the coast of New England. Neither a tourist trap nor a luxury destination, it’s mostly the home of a salty crew of townies who make up its rotting driftwood foundations. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is something of an outsider, a mainlander, who married a native Widow’s Bay woman in his youth and stayed. When we meet him, he himself is a widower whose rambunctious, stir-crazy son Evan (Kingston Rumi Southwick) wants nothing more than to leave the island behind forever. For reasons both mundane and mysterious: He can’t. Tom is trying as hard as he can to turn Widow’s Bay—too late—into the kind of bustling coastal destination that his son might be proud to call home, but he is beset on all sides by the locals who hate him (he ran unopposed), the City Hall staffers who don’t respect him, and the powerful occult forces of ancient evil that lurk deep in the heart of the island. The show is Jaws, from the perspective of the mayor of Amity Island.