Trump’s Rage Boils Over at Journos as Inflation Data Takes Brutal Turn

Donald Trump just got hit by crushing new inflation data: Consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in several years. Importantly, Trump’s war with Iran is a big driver of it, and he can’t find a way out. Meanwhile, a new CNN poll shows his standing on the economy sliding to its lowest point in either term. No wonder Trump erupted angrily at a reporter who quizzed him over prices, deriding her as “stupid.” He also seethed at a journalist who asked about his ballroom, calling her “dumb.” Yet despite all this, there are signs that GOP hopes are rebounding due to gerrymandering and other factors. So we talked to Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, who’s been arguing that the economic fundamentals won’t change in time for the GOP. We discuss the mixed signals in the polling data, why Trump has long been so strong on the economy, why that’s finally changing, and what Democrats can do to overcome their lingering brand problems. Listen to this episode here.