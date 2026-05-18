When Will Americans Realize the Truth? Republicans Wreck the Economy.

What has Trump done? What he usually does: Make things worse. Real GDP growth in the first quarter of this year was 2 percent. Okay, you say, but that’s just a quarter. What about Trump’s first full year back on the job, so as to compare apples to apples? GDP growth in 2025 was 2.1 percent—substantially lower than Biden’s 2.9 for 2024. And inflation right now in the United States stands at 3.8 percent, way above the 2024 number.

And now, The New York Times told us Sunday, we’ve hit another grim milestone: The national debt is bigger than the economy. It’s true that presidents of both parties have racked up big debt numbers. In this century, Democratic and Republican presidencies have contributed almost equally to the explosion in the national debt, from around $5.8 trillion at the dawn of the century to $39 trillion today. But only one party carries on about how awful the debt is. So, it’s only that party, the Republicans, who are complete hypocrites about it.

As for the current economic mess—it’s virtually all Trump’s doing, in three major ways. First, there are the tax cuts in his one big ugly bill, which have not stimulated the economy in the way Republicans say tax cuts always do. That bill cut rich people’s taxes in several different ways—marginal income tax rate, estate tax, pass-through tax, and more.