Obamacare Subsidies: Are Republicans More Stupid Than They Are Cruel?

And the president? His big healthcare calling card is TrumpRX.com, a website where people can buy certain drugs at a discount. It’s not awful. But as KFF points out in a fact sheet, the website offers discounts on 43 drugs. How many prescription drugs are patented in this country? Around 24,000. Plus, there are already other websites and online pharmacies that offer similar discounts and that list more drugs. So TrumpRX is like paving one pothole on a road littered with them. Meanwhile, Trump is throwing millions of Americans off their insurance plans because they can no longer afford them, while he’s telling them that gas prices are going to be high for a little while because of this pointless war that he started and is losing, and they just have to deal with it.

We tend to assign these actions by Republicans to cruelty. And it’s true. A lot of what they do is just heartless. For example, Texas limits eligibility for Medicaid to families living below 15 percent of the poverty level, meaning that a family of three earning more than—get this—$4,098 annually is not eligible for any benefits. The states that have opted into Obamacare all cap eligibility at 138 percent of the poverty level, and the feds pick up most of that tab. The states that haven’t bought in set their own levels. Texas is the lowest, and it’s just mean.

However, I wonder just how much stupidity factors in here, too. These people must be dumb as rocks if they can’t see how this cruelty hurts their states economically. And even those who aren’t that stupid worship a man who pridefully knows nothing about public policy. That’s its own kind of dumb, and it’s arguably more insidious than even Trump’s addled incuriosity. They know better, and they do it anyway.