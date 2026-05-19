The Wanton Destruction of the Texas GOP Senate Primary

Paxton is, according to the aforementioned ad, “the conservative fighter they couldn’t cancel.” The “they” here refers to a sizable cohort within the Texas Republican Party—and maybe his ex-wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, who divorced him last July “on biblical grounds” (i.e. adultery). When it comes to the general election against the Democrats’ choir boy, James Talarico, most polls agree that Paxton is weaker than Cornyn, due largely to all of the former’s dirty laundry.

In 2015, less than a year into his first term as attorney general, Paxton was indicted on securities fraud changes. In 2020, seven of his most senior staff members accused him of “abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses.” A couple years later, he was impeached by a Republican supermajority state legislature, only to be narrowly saved by the state senate. In 2023, federal prosecutors tried picking up where the impeachment left off, but weeks before Trump took office, the Department of Justice decided against pursuing charges. One might think this record would damage him in the eyes of voters—and in fact, Cornyn’s cohort is banking on it—but, as Paxton’s campaign website states (directly above a photo of himself with Trump), “He’s taken the hits and kept fighting,” again and again and again.

In an excellent Texas Monthly piece, Christopher Hooks argued this “may have set in motion a subtle shift in the way Republicans here think about [Trump] and plan for the post-Trump era.” Whereas a decade ago Trump was the insurgent candidate bulldozing the Republican establishment, today he is the party establishment, and “a short-termer, if not yet a lame duck.” Come November, the race against Talarico may actually prove competitive; it’d make more sense for a president approaching the midterms to fall in with the more palatable candidate—to prioritize “electability,” broadly construed—but that would snub the very crowd Trump relied on to consolidate power. In a state that has for years represented the bleeding edge of the conservative movement, the MAGA coalition isn’t exactly fraying so much as adjusting based on the signals it receives from the grassroots, and those signals, slowly but surely, are falling out of alignment with what Trump needs.