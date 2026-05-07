Democrats Have a Joe Biden Problem. Again.

Still, it was a good poll for Democrats for a couple of reasons. The first is that voters’ primary criticism of the party is far from fatal. Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters were at the party for not doing enough to fight Trump, but most said they planned on voting for the party anyway. So they were disaffected, but still on board. And that criticism of the party’s weakness can likely be addressed if and when the Democrats retake one or both chambers of Congress this fall, which would endow them with oversight powers they currently lack.

The second is that independents like Democrats a lot more than Republicans—three times more, in fact. But they had unique concerns. Per Morris:

Two specific themes show up that don’t appear in the Democratic column: The first is a lingering Biden grievance: independents in our open-end repeatedly cite the party “lying about Biden’s health,” keeping his campaign going “far too long,” and “anointing” Kamala Harris as the nominee without a competitive process. The second is a leadership vacuum complaint—variations on “lack of leadership” and “I don’t know what they stand for.”

This is good news, too, in a way, because these are easy concerns to address. To win back the trust of these voters, Democrats can simply acknowledge that Biden was too old for the job and that he held on too long. That doesn’t mean embracing conspiracy theories about Biden’s health or even denigrating his administration’s accomplishments. It does, however, require being honest about his age, his disastrous decision to run for re-election, and his even more disastrous refusal to end his campaign until it was too late—as well as the broader party’s failure to force Biden’s hand in time to allow for a competitive primary. There can be no equivocation here, no hemming and hawing to placate party elders.