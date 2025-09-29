How Late-Night Became a Free Speech Battleground

Later that night, Jimmy Kimmel hosted a humdrum episode of his long-running late-night show. In his monologue, he made a few conventional, gimlet-eyed jokes about the administration’s scramble to make sure no one would think the killer was right-wing, and its eagerness to “score political points” once his identity was made public. On Wednesday, however, FCC chief Brendan Carr appeared on a podcast and called for ABC to “take action on Kimmel,” saying, in a veiled threat, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Later that day, Nexstar and Sinclair—two media conglomerates that own a large number of ABC regional affiliate stations—announced they’d be preempting Kimmel’s show. And finally, that afternoon, ABC—which is owned by Disney—announced it had suspended Kimmel’s show indefinitely. In a scrum on Air Force One, Trump applauded the move. “All they do is hit Trump. They’re licensed,” he said. “They’re not allowed to do that.” If this summer’s cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show felt like an instance of a major network “obeying in advance” by shuttering a liberal institution to please the president, the temporary shutdown of Jimmy Kimmel Live! was just an instance of regular old obedience.

So, for the past couple of weeks, the Trump administration’s attack on free speech has most prominently played out on-screen, within the constraints of the talk-show genre, old and new. It’s a familiar place for Trump and Vance, both of whom ascended in part by making memorable guest appearances on exactly the same kinds of talk shows they commandeered last week. But the landscape of TV, streaming, and online video today is an unstable one. Linear TV—the battleground of this recent fight over late-night—is no longer the powerhouse it once was. Beset by private equity investors who defiantly don’t care about on-screen product, by politically motivated lawsuits and acquisitions, and by a fractured, atomized audience, the major networks are American icons in decline and under duress. All this makes TV unusually vulnerable: Steeped in its former glory, it appears a substantial and worthwhile target, and in its current, ailing state, it’s also an easy one.

Donald Trump has always been a creature of the screen. James Poniewozik, in his regrettably still-relevant 2019 book, Audience of One: Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America, argues that television was not just the medium for Trump’s rise, but a kind of partner in it. In Poniewozik’s account, the Trump we know is not someone whose spectacular acumen as a wheeler and dealer brought him national fame, but rather a television character Trump himself worked quite hard to create over a period of years. From his spectacular interviews in the early 1980s, through to his starring role on the hit reality TV series The Apprentice in the aughts, to his regular “Mondays with Trump” call-in feature on the Fox and Friends morning show in the 2010s—where he would try out the political positions that eventually coalesced into the MAGA movement—Trump made himself on TV. “[Trump] watched TV, and then he courted TV, and then he starred on TV, and then he became TV,” Poniewozik writes, “He achieved a psychic bond with the creature, it lowered its head, let him climb on its back, and carried him to the White House.” But this devotion had a cost.