What Is TV’s Problem With Professors?

The pickle is that the average gleefully inaccurate legal procedural is not the same as the average gleefully inaccurate academic drama. The difference is not in the execution or research. It’s about what stories writers think they can use these fields to tell. TV writers write about doctors and lawyers because they are deeply interested in those professions. They may mess up the workplace dynamics or invent procedures and precedents, but the drama of diagnosis, the theater of legal argument, these are subjects of rich possibility for teleplay writers. Watching academic TV shows, it’s hard not to suspect that these writers either don’t care about—or actively loathe—their subjects.

Watching academic TV shows, it’s hard not to suspect that these writers either don’t care about—or actively loathe—their subjects.

The drama of academia on Vladimir and Rooster seems most focused on the perceived smug hypocrisy of all players involved, from students to teachers. Writers may inadvertently caricature the legal profession en route to exploring everything they find fascinating about it; writers, more often than not, seem interested only in the caricature of academic life. No television program has ever succeeded, or even tried, to represent what a college seminar discussion is actually like; no sitcom has ever captured the boring nastiness of a faculty meeting. Academia’s self-defeating/self-aggrandizing bureaucracies, its permanent adjunct underclass, the way its glad-handing fundraising leaders are almost entirely divorced from the workaday functioning of the campus itself, the teeming workforce of nonunion custodians and security guards and food service workers who service most college campuses—universities are complex, petty, opaque ecosystems where thousands upon thousands of teenagers grow up every year. You’d think that would be interesting to people. Yet, in Vladimir, faculty are either out-of-touch, exploitative libertines or judgmental scolds, and students are woke snowflake know-it-alls who don’t actually know anything about anything. In Rooster, faculty are bumbling lechers or adult children, and students are [checks notes] woke snowflake know-it-alls. Which leaves the question: Why are these shows interested in these people at all?

The answer is sex. I don’t think it’s particularly controversial to say that neither Julia May Jonas (creator of Vladimir and author of the novel upon which it’s based) nor Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses (creators of Rooster) are all that interested in depicting academia. It’s not the real focus of either series, so much as the politically loaded and socially cramped setting. These shows are, instead, interested in sex, scandal, and the changing terrain around sexuality, consent, and power in the post–#MeToo United States. The campus, for them, is a medium through which to explore this interest.