The Trump Administration’s Iran Plan Is Even Crazier Than We Thought

Ahmadinejad was the face of an Iranian regime that Israeli hardliners and neoconservatives in the Bush administration were determined to wipe out. In other words, Ahmadinejad, who left office in 2013, was not someone whom the U.S. and Israel ever wanted to see return to power—or so you’d assume. And yet, that is precisely what the two allies attempted to engineer earlier this year, according to a bonkers new report from The New York Times. The story, which has to be read to be believed, reveals the utter incompetence and incoherent strategy of the Americans and Israelis who are responsible for the Iran war.

In the early days of the war, Ahmadinejad’s home—where he had been held in house arrest over critiques of regime leaders—was hit by an airstrike, and he was initially assumed to have been killed. But now the Times, citing U.S. officials, reports that the strike was intended to kill Ahmadinejad’s guards, allowing him to then be installed as the U.S.- and Israeli-approved leader of a post–Islamic Republic government. Ahmadinejad had even met with Israeli representatives on visits to Guatemala and Hungary between 2023-25. But after the strike, in which he was injured, “he became disillusioned with the regime change plan,” the report states. (You don’t say?) His whereabouts now are unknown.

The Times reporting makes it clear that this plan was concocted and primarily driven by Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency that is analogous to the C.I.A., and U.S. leaders only signed off on it shortly before it was executed. To a large extent it suggests that Mossad, once one of the premier intelligence agencies in the world, has not just lost its touch but fallen completely off the deep end: Installing a Holocaust-denying blowhard as president is absurd even by contemporary Israeli standards.