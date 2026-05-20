New Trump Rules Will Make Meat Processing a Lot Deadlier

“They’re looking at part of the research and they’re ignoring other parts,” said Carisa Harris-Adamson, associate adjunct professor of environmental health sciences at UC Berkeley and one of the lead scientists. “That’s unfortunate, because it means that no matter what the results would have been, they were likely to use them in the way that they wanted: to eliminate line speed regulations.”

In these studies, researchers went into poultry and swine plants, some operating at elevated line speeds, to evaluate the impact on workers. In poultry, they found, 81 percent of workers were at high risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders, such as carpal tunnel syndrome, and they were at higher risk if they had a higher piece rate, or had to handle more bird parts per minute. Forty percent of workers reported moderate to severe upper extremity pain from the work over the previous year. The researchers also found that 46 percent of swine plant workers were at high risk of musculoskeletal disorders, which was associated with higher piece rates, while 42 percent of swine workers reported pain. These findings were “measured objectively, quantitatively,” Harris-Adamson noted.

The injuries and chronic conditions were “related to the work they were doing, and it really had to do with how fast they had to work and the repetitive jobs,” said Fagan, who was “unceremoniously” kicked off the study at the behest of industry before it was completed. Workers that she and the other researchers interviewed would tell them they had no health issues before they began the work and that symptoms would improve at home and then worsen on the job. “It’s just too fast,” she said.