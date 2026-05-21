Trump’s January 6 Slush Fund Is a Criminal Enterprise

So what can be done? Trump and his allies appear to be operating under the assumption that they cannot be prosecuted for these acts in the future. One can hardly blame them for it: The Supreme Court’s disastrous invention of “presidential immunity” in the 2024 case Trump v. United States has paved the way for all sorts of crimes by the Trump administration since he returned to power last January.

It is important to note, as always, that “presidential immunity” is not real. The Constitution does not explicitly grant any form of immunity to presidents, nor can it be implicitly derived from the constitutional text. If anything, the text requires presidents to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” which a president cannot do if he is breaking them. Presidential immunity is utterly alien to our traditions and our national culture. Trump v. United States was wrong the day that it was decided. It is not constitutional law, and it barely pretends to be.



So emboldened is Trump, however, that he may have breached even the Roberts court’s expansive vision of his own impunity. Roberts’s opinion in Trump v. United States lays out a three-part scheme for presidential immunity. For acts within a president’s “conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” Roberts claimed, there is absolute immunity from criminal prosecution. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed out in her dissent, this would immunize presidents from taking bribes in exchange for pardons—a message that Trump apparently took to heart—and insulate them from ordering the military to kill their political opponents.