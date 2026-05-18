Samuel Alito Has a Corruption Problem

But advocates for fairness aren’t giving up yet. Yesterday, a coalition of watchdog groups—including environmental, civil liberties, and good government organizations—sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee calling for an investigation into whether Alito’s refusal to recuse in this case violates federal law. As the letter states, “If Justice Alito will not take it upon himself to follow the law, which requires his recusal from any proceeding in which his ‘impartiality might reasonably be questioned,’ the Senate Committee on the Judiciary must step in.”

The letter highlights what may be the most interesting aspect of this story: the reversal. What happened between 2023 and 2026 that caused Alito to change course and come to a different recusal decision on the exact same case? There don’t seem to be any substantive changes that could explain Alito’s shift. He still appears to have holdings in many of the fossil fuel companies that stand to gain the most from a court ruling limiting the ability of local communities to sue Big Oil for climate deception. He also has major investments in a high dividend yield fund in which Exxon is the third largest holding.

And that’s not the only point of impropriety. Alito’s billionaire buddy, Paul Singer, has even more riding on this case. Singer is the founder and president of Elliott Investment Management, a hedge fund that has over $2.3 billion invested in Suncor, one of the two petitioners in Boulder. If Singer’s name sounds familiar in connection to Alito, it’s probably because of the 2023 scandal in which Alito failed to disclose gifts from the billionaire, including private jet flights and a luxury fishing trip in Alaska.