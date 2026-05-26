Whatever Trump Does Is Corrupt, but the Slush Fund Is the Worst of All

Start with the settlement. To access the fund Congress appropriated for DOJ to use to settle cases, the executive branch essentially must certify that there is an actual legal claim that could have been brought and adjudicated in court. This claim cannot clear that bar, because, as U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams perceived, the entire lawsuit is a product of collusion between the plaintiff and the government he controls. Trump sued an IRS that answers to Trump, both legally and practically. And the IRS, after preparing a memorandum urging the DOJ to defend the lawsuit as it has successfully in similar cases, signed the agreement through its “Chief Executive Officer,” Trump appointee Frank Bisignano. That meant it officially affirmed the statement that the fund corpus is not taxable income and that Trump receives no economic benefit. The fox didn’t just guard the henhouse. It signed a sworn statement that no hens were harmed.

Now the benefit. We can begin, before analyzing the specifics, by asking whether there is a single act Trump has undertaken as president, ever, that wasn’t intended to benefit himself. Here, there are various and substantial benefits, but the overriding one, which the coverage has so far largely ignored, is the official imprimatur on Trump’s bottomless obsession with rewriting and falsifying the past. The fund’s entire premise—embedded in the recitals, baked into the eligibility criteria, woven through every page—is that January 6 was not an insurrection; rather, it was an act of lawful political protest met with government persecution.

And then there is the addendum, which plainly provides an enormous benefit to Trump.