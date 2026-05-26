Stop the Presses—Donald Trump Actually Did Something Good for Once

Donald Trump has made just about everything he’s touched worse. He’s going to spend this week bragging about his peace deal with Iran, but please remember that in 2018 he tore up the Barack Obama–negotiated deal that was working, which led Iran to start enriching far more uranium, which then made Trump decide to go to war to solve a problem he created, which is wrecking the U.S. and global economy, which he’s now trying to fix in part by reportedly preparing to release around $20 billion in Iranian assets (right-wingers wanted Obama tried for treason over $1.7 billion).

So that situation is a disaster entirely of his making. But I’m here to acknowledge something today I’m not sure I’ve ever done, or maybe once (with respect to his Covid vaccine–era Operation Warp Speed), and may never do again: Trump has done something good. I point this out not just to be contrarian and Slate-pitchy, or to “prove” that I’m one of those “open-minded” liberals. Rather I note it because Democrats can learn from it and do him one better.