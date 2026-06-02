The Rise of Right-Wing “Biblical Economics”

The First Amendment, he suggested, was really about a freedom for the Christian religion and a freedom from any kind of government that might otherwise prevent right-minded Christians from ruling in righteousness without fear of interference from bleeding-heart do-gooders, New Dealers, and other Communist sympathizers. Rushdoony churned out doctrinal works arguing that “capitalism is supremely a product of Christianity.” He cast public education and other government-funded public services as socialism, which he denounced as “organized larceny; like inflation, it takes from the haves to give to the have-nots.” In the 1950s and 1960s, when he was cranking out his tomes, Rushdoony might have looked, to most Americans, like a marginal figure. With the election of Donald Trump in 2016, his intellectual descendants reached the commanding heights of the nation’s political economy.

This year’s SWC 2026, a Christian business conference at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Theme Park Resort in Orlando, Florida, might have at first seemed like any of the thousands of business conferences that take place every year. Most attendees seemed happy to network with other business owners, enjoy collective worship, learn about new products and services, and hear from a roster of successful business-oriented speakers. SWC stands for “spiritual world citizens,” and indeed, the program drew a racially and geographically diverse cohort. Much of the event, like any other business conference, was about bonding with the like-minded in the hopes of generating new business opportunities. But it soon became clear that a key purpose of this conference was to encourage employers to use their economic muscle to “influence the unchurched,” according to the organization’s mission statement, and bind their employees more firmly to a form of the faith with a conservative or reactionary version of biblical economics at its core.

Anchoring the event was a group that calls itself America’s Christian Chamber of Commerce, which was initially founded in 2003 as the Central Florida Christian Chamber of Commerce. Onstage in a black business suit, yellow blouse, and high-heeled sneakers, founder Krystal Parker, the organization’s president and CEO, radiated positivity and can-do energy as she described how the organization has expanded in recent years to encompass over 30 state and regional chapters. “I believe that relationships are the strongest currency that we can ever have,” she said. “I really want to encourage you to think boldly, think strategically, write down what comes into your heart or spirit, and don’t miss what God is trying to do this week.”