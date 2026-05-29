Louisiana Republicans Complete Their Racist Redrawing of Voting Map
Louisiana is eliminating a majority-Black district and handing Republicans another seat in Congress.
Louisiana Republicans passed a new congressional map Friday that eliminates the majority-Black district that was at the center of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the Voting Rights Act.
In a state where one in three residents are Black, the new map redraws the state’s sixth congressional district, which is currently represented by Black Democratic Representative Cleo Fields. Republicans are expected to gain an additional seat in the House, giving them control of five of Louisiana’s six congressional seats.
The state Senate passed the map on Friday afternoon with a vote of 28-10, sending the legislation to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who is expected to sign it.
“We are being asked to take one of two minority opportunity districts in this state—where Black Louisianians are nearly one-third of the population—and to reduce that minority opportunity representation to a single seat out of six, from 33 percent of the population to 16 percent of the representation members,” Democratic state Representative Kyle Green Jr. warned during debate on the legislation Thursday. “That’s not a map. That’s a math problem with the moral answer, and the answer is no.”
Louisiana’s House primary election was originally scheduled for May 16, but Landry delayed the election in order to give Republicans time to draw a new map following the Supreme Court ruling. An estimated 40,000 people had already cast their votes before his announcement.