Humiliating Detail About Trump’s Birthday UFC Fight Exposed

The Defense Department is currently seeking junior enlisted personnel and junior officers, the lowest paid members on the military’s totem poll, according to internal memos reviewed by The Washington Post Friday. Yet they’ll also be required to pay their own way, should they be admitted—neither the Pentagon nor UFC reportedly intends to pay for the soldiers’ arrangements or accommodations.

Personnel will also be required to meet height and weight requirements before they’re allowed to fill the stands, and will be required to attend in their short-sleeve dress uniforms.

One memo that made its way through the Air Force stipulated that personnel “MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard” in order to make the cut for Trump’s audience.