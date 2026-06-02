Trump Rages over Fresh Iran Humiliation as GOP Angst Grows: “Screwed”

Donald Trump is hitting many new difficulties. On Monday, Iran abandoned talks with the U.S., angering Trump. Speaking to CNBC, he raged that he “couldn’t care less” if the negotiations die, threatened again to blow Iran “to kingdom come,” and seethed that NATO’s refusal to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz shows that NATO is “very weak” and “very sad.” (He then insisted the talks are back on track.) Meanwhile, Senate Republicans’ anxiety over the politics of Trump’s corrupt $1 billion slush fund has grown: As one reporter notes, they are “absolutely screwed.” The fund may be on hold, but this signals broader GOP frustration with Trump. We talked to Molly Jong-Fast, host of the Fast Politics podcast and author of a great TNR piece with editor Michael Tomasky on Trump’s ongoing crackup. We discuss how Trump appears stuck in a mental loop, whether our country can survive two-and-a-half more years of this, and what a final GOP breaking point might look. Listen to this episode here.